Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath: Battery of union ministers to listen to PM Modi's talk in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In an apparent bid to counter the Congress' meme targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' past, the BJP leaders, Union Ministers, state ministers along with party workers in Gujarat will ould listen to his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' while having tea across the state on November 26.

The PM will be on a whirlwind tour of his home state for two days on November 27 and 29 during which he will address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

"Happy to know that BJP Gujarat karyakartas (workers) are going to the booths and hearing Mann ki Baat together," PM Modi tweeted.

Happy to know that @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas are going to the booths and hearing #MannKiBaat together. pic.twitter.com/iVKq30tgBz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2017

BJP chief Amit Shah at a booth in the Dariyapur Assembly constituency, Arun Jaitley at Surat West, Piyush Goyal at Porbandar, Dharmendra Pradhan at Limbayat, Uma Bharti at Akota, Smriti Irani at Junagadh, Manoj Tiwari at Surat West are among those who will have tea with people while listening to the radio programme.

Tomorrow, the family of @BJP4Gujarat karyakartas will be at the polling booths, hearing #MannKiBaat of PM @narendramodi. This is a unique way to further the spirit of togetherness. We truly cherish the hardwork and determination of every BJP Karyakarta. pic.twitter.com/WOC7pIimi6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 25, 2017

On November 23, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav had said, "On the morning of November 26, we have organised 'Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath', wherein our workers would listen to the prime minister's radio programme at all the 50,000 (polling) booths while having tea with them. This exercise is aimed at establishing a direct dialogue with the people."

Referring to the Youth Congress' tweet mocking PM Modi, the BJP leader had said that the Opposition party always undermines the strength of the common man.

"Our PM has earned respect not just in India, but across the globe. Congress leaders do not understand the strength of the common man and make fun of him. Since they are desperate, the Congress leaders are misusing social media," Yadav said.

The official Twitter handle of 'Yuva Desh' had kicked up a row by mocking the PM's 'chaiwala' past and English speaking skills through a photograph.

Soon after the controversy, the Youth Congress had tendered an apology and removed the controversial tweet.

Congress had faced a virtual fusillade from the BJP which had excoriated the Opposition party for targeting the PM over his humble background.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to tour Gujarat on November 27 and 29, during which he will address eight rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Gujarat goes to poll on December 9 and 14.

(With PTI inputs)