Mann Ki Baat: Lets make India free from poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism by 2022, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Addressing 34th edition of his montly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the nation's youth to remember the ' August Kratni Diwas' or Quit India Movement of 1942 and said that a similar revolution must be taken to end terrorism, poverty, corruption, communalism and casteism in the country.

Asking the countrymen to take a pledge this year with a determination to complete it within five years, Modi said,"Today, we do not have to die for the nation. We have to live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress."

He said that five years from 1942 to 1947 was a decisive time which played a major role in India's Independence struggle.

"If 125 crore Indians decide to do something for the country, resolve like the one of 'August Kranti Diwas' in 1942.We can shape a new future for India in 2022. We have to make 2017 as year of resolve. Poverty, corruption, communalism, casteism must quit India. All individuals and institutions should resolve, come up with new ideas, contribute to New India. Let's transform this campaign into a people's movement," the PM said today.

Referring to the GST which was rolled out on July 1, the prime minister said, "Underlining the one nation, one tax is more than just a tax reform."

"It has been about a month since the GST was implemented and I feel satisfied and happy when someone writes to me to say how the prices of goods needed by the poor have reduced," Modi said.

"GST, which I call 'Good and Simple Tax', has really made a very positive impact on our economy and in such a short span of time. The speed at which the smooth transition, migration and new registration has taken place has led to a new confidence in the country," the PM added.

Describing GST rollout as an example of cooperative federalism, PM Modi said all states are partners in it and have a responsibility as well. "All decisions were taken by the Centre and the states through consensus," he said.

Referring to the devastating flood in Assam, Gujarat and other states of the country, PM Modi said, " Rescue operations are being conducted by Army, government and NGOs. State governments too are making maximum possible efforts on their part to provide relief to the flood affected people."

"Farmers are primary flood victims and that his government is endeavouring to get them the compensation speedily in the case of crop loss through insurance. Because of technological advancement, however, the weather can be predicted with near accuracy now," Modi further asserted.

On the other hand, showering praise on women’s cricket team, for their outstanding performance against England at the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Modi said,"Our daughters performed brilliantly in the Women's Cricket World Cup. This week I had the opportunity to meet our daughters, the members of our Women's Cricket team. I felt happy talking to them, but I had a feeling that they felt burdened by the fact that they could not win the World Cup."

"It happened for the first time that when our daughters did not succeed, the hundred and twenty-five million people took this defeat on their own shoulders. Not only this, they lauded them and showered them with high praise for their brilliant performance. You may not have won the final match but you have won the hearts of 1.25 billion Indians," PM said.

