Mann ki Baat: Listen to PM Modi's full address here

PM said on Sunday that those who take law in their hands will not be spared.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:26
File image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that those who take law in their hands and resort to violence will not be spared.

Without mentioning the Friday violence that left more than 30 people dead after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, PM Modi said "India is the land of Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and no act of violence is acceptable."

"It is natural to be worried when we hear instances of violence. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are," he said in his radio programme 'Maan Ki Baat'.

"I want to make it clear that no one has the right to violate law and order in the name of faith. Tensions are obvious whenever there is a news of violence," PM Modi said, IANS reported.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Full text
Listen to his full speech here:

Mann Ki BaatNarendra ModiModi's radio addressHaryana violenceDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim

