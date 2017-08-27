close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:21
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi condemns Dera unrest, says no one has the right to violate law in name of faith

New Delhi: Strongly condemning the recent unrest by Dera supporters in Haryana and Panchula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that those who take the law and order in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are. 

"On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land and on other, news of violence comes in. India is the land of Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and no act of violence is acceptable. I want to make it clear that no one has the right to violate law and order in the name of faith. Tensions are obvious whenever there is a news of violence, "PM stated today without categorically mentioning the Friday violence that left 36 people dead after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape and sexual exploitation case.

Showering praise on the  leading Islamic organisations Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for their efforts during flood in Gujarat, PM Modi said,"Gujarat saw devastating floods recently.  Many people lost their lives. When the waters receded, there was so much filth everywhere. That is when, in Dhanera in the Banaskantha District of Gujarat, volunteers of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind cleaned twenty-two affected temples and two mosques in a phased manner. They came together and toiled collectively. The volunteers of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hindset a fine, inspiring example of unity for cleanliness. If this committed effort towards cleanliness become inherent to us, our country will certainly take our nation to greater heights.

Modi in his address to the nation also greeted sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day and called for increased participation in sporting activities. Urging young Indians to participate more in sports, PM said that playing in an open field under the sky very different than playing games on cricket. 

"There was a time when the children in the family went out to play, the mother would first ask, When will you come back home? but now the mother has to shout," when will you go out?” How times have changed," said Modi. He also apprised that the Sports Ministry will launch 'Sports Talent Search Portal' tomorrow. 

Addressing nation, PM Modi also appealed people to start a new campaign 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on Gandhi Jayanti which falls on October 02. He urged people to visit nearby localities and spread the message of cleanliness.

 "Let us create a mass movement around this in the run up to Gandhi Jayanti and give renewed focus to cleanliness," said the Prime Minister.  

 

 

