Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds 18-year-old Kashmiri boy Bilal Dar for cleaning more than 12000 kg of garbage from Dal Lake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his 36th edition of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 12:36
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds 18-year-old Kashmiri boy Bilal Dar for cleaning more than 12000 kg of garbage from Dal Lake
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his 36th edition of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In the 30-minute long address, PM Modi appreciated the 18-year-old Kashmiri boy Bilal Dar, for actively taking up the cleanliness drive. 

"I congratulate 18-yr-old Bilal Dar, who has been made brand ambassador for cleanliness by Srinagar Municipal Corporation," Modi said.

Dar, who has cleaned more than 12000 kg of garbage from the Dal Lake in a year has been made brand ambassador for cleanliness by Srinagar municipal corporation. 

The Prime Minister also hailed the print and electronic media for their support towards 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. 

PM Modi urged people to use Khadi product this Gandhi Jayanti to light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of the poor. 

"I had earlier mentioned that Khadi was not a cloth but a movement which should be taken forward. The sale of the fabric has also increased due to which the employment among poor people has seen a rise. We must work towards lighting lamps in the houses of people engaged in the Khadi industry this Diwali," Modi said in the 36th edition of his monthly radio programme. 

PM said that Mann Ki Baat has played an important role in the integration of every section of society and improving the governance by getting nationwide inputs.

"I get so much feedback for 'Mann Ki Baat'. We have completed the programme`s three years. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs given help us in the governance. 

"It has helped in the integration of every section of society," Modi said today. 

"I get a treasure of information through email, the Narendra Modi app, phone and many others through which I get to know about what`s happening in the country. 

"I am thankful to the citizens for sharing their important inputs," the Prime Minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

