Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with people through his radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday at 11 am.

This is the 37th edition of the programme.

Earlier on October 21, via tweets, he had urged people to share their inputs with him on the NM Mobile App or by calling on 1800-11-7800.

In the 36th edition of `Mann Ki Baat` that marked the third anniversary of the radio programme, PM Modi talked about the next steps about his government`s cherished campaign to clean India.

He had also urged people to use Khadi product and had said that 'Mann ki Baat' has played an important role in the integration of every section of society and improving the governance by getting nationwide inputs.

At the same time, the PM had pointed out that that his monthly radio programme reflected people`s minds and expressions and made "the government realise the sensitivities" of people.

The programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

(With Agency inputs)