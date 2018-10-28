हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: ‘Statue of Unity’ a real tribute to Sardar Patel who united India, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi addressed the 49th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 49th edition of his popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ during which he hailed the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel for uniting the nation post Independence.

During his address, the PM urged the youths to participate in the 'Run for Unity', which he said would be a befitting tribute to the veteran leader who is also regarded as the ''Iron Man of India.''

''31st October marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and like every year, the youth of our nation is geared up to 'Run for Unity'. I appeal to each one of you to participate in 'Run for Unity' in largest possible numbers,'' PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address.

Calling Sardar Patel as a ''great visionary,'' PM said, ''Sardar Patel's Jayanti this year will be even more special as on this day, we'll pay him true homage by dedicating 'Statue of Unity' to the nation. Located near the banks of river Narmada, the height of this idol is twice that of America's renowned 'Statue of Liberty'.''

PM also mentioned an interview of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw during his address as he saluted the jawans and their families on Infantry Day for displaying unparalleled courage.

''This year, November 11 holds special significance as the day when World War-I ended 100 years ago. Our soldiers fought with valour and gave supreme sacrifice and showed the world that they are second to none when it comes to war,'' the PM said.

PM also hailed the Indian sportsmen for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Asian Games and Asian Para Games.  

''I was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. Their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. India created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals: PM Modi said.

''Spirit, strength, skill and stamina are critical elements for sports as well as nation-building,'' PM said. 

The PM also spoke about the upcoming Hockey World Cup in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and expressed hope that the Indian sportspersons will do the nation proud again. 

PM also appreciated the tribal communities for maintaining harmony with nature.

''Great to see the way people are stepping forward to volunteer towards social causes,'' the PM said in his address to the nation.

The program was broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 AM.

It was also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News and was also simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

PM earlier took to Twitter and urged his followers to listen to his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.  

In the 48th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last month, Prime Minister Modi had urged the nation to organise a ‘Run for Unity’ marathon, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to strengthen the efforts to unite the country.

“For last few years, a ‘Run for Unity’ is organised on October 31 on his birth anniversary. It is organised in small cities, villages, towns. This year too we should organise ‘Run for unity. I request you all to strengthen efforts to unite the country through ‘Run for unity’ on October 31,” he had said on September 29.

He had also emphasised on the importance of ‘Parakram Parv’ to raise awareness about Indian soldiers’ contributions towards maintaining peace. The Prime Minister further cited Indian soldiers’ contributions during the two World Wars as proof of the nation’s commitment towards maintaining peace.

