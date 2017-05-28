close
Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi strongly bats for nature conservation

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of the nation to connect with nature, saying that the process connects us with ourselves.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 12:56
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of the nation to connect with nature, saying that the process connects us with ourselves.

Addressing the nation in the 32nd episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister said, "Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. People should connect with nature to nurture a better planet."

Asserting that our ancestor's conserved nature, Prime Minister Modi appealed that we must also show the same compassion towards future generations.

As 5th June is World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi informed that this year the UN has chosen 'Connecting People to Nature' theme.

"Sprinkling a glass of water on your face, refreshes you. Fresh air makes you feel relaxed. As soon as an individual comes in contact with nature, he feels more alive and full of energy," he added. 

Prime Minister NarendrModi Mann ki BaatNatureWorld Environment Day

