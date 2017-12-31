Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address people on December 31, 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.

The programme on the last Sunday of every month is broadcast on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

The programme can also be heard live on Narendra Modi App. People can also give a missed call at 1922 and hear it on their mobiles.

Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LlwrZPQDxo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2017

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's radio programme has emerged as the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform had said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," Twitter had said. Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

(With IANS inputs)