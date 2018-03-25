Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi's 42nd address to nation shortly

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation and share his thoughts in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. The 42nd edition of the program will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 AM.

The monthly radio programme will also be broadcast on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about his next address.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The radio speech is also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

In his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on February 25, PM Modi lauded the contribution of India in the field of sciene and technology. Ahead of the National Science Day on February 28, the PM said that science and technology are value neutral. "It is up to us what we want the machine to do for us," he said.

In his 40th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi had said, "Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.