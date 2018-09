New Delhi: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted in a hospital on Thursday afternoon, informed deputy speaker Michael Lobo.

While the exact reason for Parrikar to be admitted is not known, Lobo said that he is receiving treatment.

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals and was also in the United States for three months for a pancratic ailment. He has also been admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital previously.