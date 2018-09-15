हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar likely to continue as Goa CM for now, 'exact arrangement' expected by next week

Parrikar, who returned from the US after medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening.

Manohar Parrikar likely to continue as Goa CM for now, &#039;exact arrangement&#039; expected by next week

Panaji: Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted to hospital, spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday and it was decided that he would continue as the chief minister of Goa, a party leader said.

"Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," he told PTI.

"By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced. A thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the leader said.

Both Madkaikar and D'Souza are currently hospitalised.

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee. The core committee later met Parrikar.

Parrikar, who returned from the US after medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening.

Earlier this year he underwent three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment.

Tags:
Manohar ParrikarAmit Shah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close