Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar to be flown to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS; will Goa get a new Chief Minister?

The 62-year-old Parrikar is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa.

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will travel to Delhi on Saturday for a health checkup at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior official said.

"He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over phone, who enquired about his health.

The Goa BJP had held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. The core committee members had later met Parrikar.

(With inputs from PTI)

