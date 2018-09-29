हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa soon, says state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be coming back to Goa soon, the state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said on Saturday.

Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa soon, says state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be coming back to Goa soon, the state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said on Saturday.

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar on Saturday confirmed that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will soon return to the state. 

The Goa Chief Minister is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital. 

Speaking on the possibility of the ailing Parrikar's return to Goa, Tendulkar said, "CM will come back".

However, there is no exact date for his return, Tendulkar confirmed.

"We cannot tell you the exact date, but he will come back. Next week we are traveling to Delhi. We will meet him then," Tendulkar said.

The state BJP chief's comment comes at a time when the opposition is already demanding the resignation of Parrikar, claiming that the Chief Minister is not in a physical condition to look after state affairs.

BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said that Parrikar would continue in his post.

Parrikar's poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as chief minister of Goa, and the BJP president had sent a team of central party leaders to the state to speak to allies and take stock of the situation.

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi, since February this year, ever since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
GoaManohar ParrikarGoa CMVinay TendulkarAmit Shah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close