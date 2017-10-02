close
Manoj Sinha hospitalised after chest congestion

According to him, Sinha is diabetic and also has been detected with Urinary Tract Infection.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 17:15
Manoj Sinha hospitalised after chest congestion

New Delhi: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday following complaints of chest congestion and hypertension.

"Sinha-ji was brought to the hospital around 12 noon today and has been admitted under Dr Navneet Wig of the Medicine Department," said a senior faculty on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, Sinha is diabetic and also has been detected with Urinary Tract Infection.

"As he has been admitted, the required procedure is being done," said the doctor.

Earlier last week, Union Minister for Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh was admitted to AIIMS, where he is likely to undergo prostate surgery.

TAGS

Manoj SinhaMinister of State for RailwaysAIIMSNew Delhi

