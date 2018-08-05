हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Man's body with missing head, hands found in north Delhi

A male body without head and hands was found dumped in north Delhi early on Sunday, police said.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: A male body without head and hands was found dumped in north Delhi early on Sunday, police said.

Police received a call at 8 a.m. that an unclaimed bag was lying near a bus stop. The bag was located near Delhi University's Khalsa College. 

"The bag contained a body without a head and hands. The unidentified victim seemed to be aged around 30," a police officer said.

Police is scanning CCTV footage to crack the case. 

