Uttar Pradesh

Man,woman commit suicide in Mahoba district: Police

The youth called his family to inform about the extreme step and though both were rushed to a hospital, doctors declared them dead, the SP added.

Representational Image

Banda: A 23-old-man and a 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming a pesticide in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district, police said.

The two committed suicide in Churari village under Kulpahad Kotwali police station area of Mahoba late last evening, SP, N Kolanchi said.

"Both were in a relationship since the past three years but their families were opposed to it as the youth was married," the SP said adding the girl who belonged to a nearby village had come over to meet the youth when both consumed Sulphas.

Police station incharge Shankar Lal said the girl's family had recently fixed her marriage elsewhere.

