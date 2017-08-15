close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Many countries helping India in war against terror, says PM Modi

Many countries are actively helping India in the war against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 08:47

New Delhi: Many countries are actively helping India in the war against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India`s Independence Day, Modi thanked these countries but did not name them.

"India`s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terrorism. I thank all the countries actively helping us," he said. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndependence DayPM ModiTerrorism

From Zee News

India

Surgical strike proved India's strength: PM Narendra M...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honou...

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi
India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

Asia

Death toll in Nepal floods reaches 91

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Modi to cow vigilantes
India

Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Mod...

India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep, says PM Narendr...

India

PM Narendra Modi denounces mob violence

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting &#039;Triple Talaq&#039;, says entire nation is with them
India

PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting 'Triple Talaq...

Neither &#039;goli&#039; nor &#039;gali&#039;, but only love can resolve Kashmir issue: PM Narendra Modi
India

Neither 'goli' nor 'gali', but only lov...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?