Many countries helping India in war against terror, says PM Modi
Many countries are actively helping India in the war against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Many countries are actively helping India in the war against terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India`s Independence Day, Modi thanked these countries but did not name them.
"India`s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terrorism. I thank all the countries actively helping us," he said.