Mayawati

Many outfits playing at the hands of opposition, collecting funds in BSP's name: Mayawati

"These organisations do this not only for their and opposition's selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred," BSP chief said.

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday cautioned his supporters against falling prey to organistaion which are collecting funds and propagating in her name and using the party's name. She named organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji and alleged that they are using the BSP's name for their personal benefits.

"BSP has come to know that organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind the curtain. Those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they'll make Behenji PM," Mayawati said.

"People running these organisations are telling people to run their business and gather people at their events. Not only this, they also tell people that their organisations are working to strengthen only BSP and Behen ji. They're playing with people's sentiments and collecting funds," she added.

The remarks come days after an FIR was filed against a former national vice-president of the BSP Jai Prakash Singh who was allegedly misusing the party's name to collect funds for his own outfit that he had recently floated. 

Singh was expelled from the party earlier for alleged anti-party activities in July. He had reportedly been expelled after he called Congress president Rahul Gandhi “unfit” for becoming India’s PM and also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Gabbar Singh”.

The FIR was filed on a complaint filed by BSP district president Vinod Pradhan who alleged that Singh had formed an organisation, “Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 — Next PM Bahan ji”. He had also said that Singh was planning to hold a “sankalp yatra” across the state to garner support. 

