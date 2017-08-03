close
Maoists attack railway station, kidnap cabin man

The attack occurred at the Jatinder Halt station on the night of August 2-3. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:37

New Delhi: Over three dozen armed Maoists attacked a railway station in Bihar`s Jamui district early on Thursday and kidnapped a cabin man, a CRPF officer said.

The attack occurred at the Jatinder Halt station on the night of August 2-3. 

"Around 30-35 Maoists under the command of Parvesh mounted the attack. They kidnapped the cabin man," Central Reserve Police Force Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran told IANS here. 

