Maoists carry out blast on bus in Dantewada, CISF jawan among 4 killed

The Maoists carried out a blast on a bus in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, killing at least four people. According to news agency PTI, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, the bus driver, conductor and cleaner were those killed in the explosion.

At least two CISF personnel suffered injuries and were rushed to near hospital.

Visuals from Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians and 1 CISF personnel died in the incident where naxals triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Dantewada. Visuals from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lRMjW26aSw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

The incident occurred in a hilly area near Bacheli in Dantewada district. The security personnel were returning to their camp after purchasing groceries.

This comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bastar in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

The personnel belonged to a CISF unit that has been deployed in the area for the first phase of the forthcoming polls in the state.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh next week in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The first phase is to be held in the Maoist-hit constituencies of Bastar region that falls in the southern part of the central Indian state.