Maoists distribute pamphlets, warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for helping families of martyrs

Raipur: Expressing anger over extending the monetary assistance to families of CRPF jawans killed in Naxal ambush in Sukma, Maoists have warned Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The local units of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) have distributed pamphlets in Bastar, Chattisgarh and asked celebrities and well-known personalities to stand by the oppressed tribals and raise a voice against the violation of their human rights, according to a report in TOI.

The Naxalite pamphlet reads that Akshay and Saina should not have stood by the side of jawans.

Noteworthy, Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 9 lakh each to the accounts of the dependents of the 12 jawans killed in Sukma ambush in March.

After Akshay Kumar, badminton star Saina also came forward to help martyrs' families.

She had donated Rs50,000 each to families of 12 jawans killed in the Naxal ambush in Sukma.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar also launched the Indian government portal 'Bharatkeveer.com'. It's a website where citizens can directly donate money to the families of martyrs.