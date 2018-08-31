Maoists held secret meeting in Myanmar to form alliance with PLA, J&K terrorists: Report

Reported by Rakesh Trivedi

In what could be the biggest conspiracy by the Maoists against the Indian government, intelligence agencies have received input about a confidential meeting called by various outfits held in Myanmar to procure arms, weapons and to provide training.

According to sources, a letter recovered from one of the accused arrested in June this year by Pune police has exposed the war that the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) are planning to wage against the nation.

On Tuesday, several prominent activists -- P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj and her daughter Anu Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves were detained by the police for their suspected Maoist links.

The letter shared with the intelligence agencies highlight that the recent strategic alliance between the senior cadres of CPI(Maoist)'s with the banned separatist outfit Manipur's People's Liberation Army (PLA) along with other terrorist outfits of Jammu and Kashmir took place in a meeting.

A joint declaration was reportedly signed in this meeting for waging war against the nation and a resolution was also passed to form an Urban United Front with the help of newly joined like-minded organisations.

In the said meeting, PLA agreed to provide arms and weapons to CPI (Moist) using a unique route through rivers. They also identified three river routes to smuggle weapons across Indo-Nepal and Indo-Myanmar border. The budget for the same was approved by the comrade of the central committee of the CPI (Maoist).

Since PLA is known for their gorilla warfare techniques, PLA commanders were asked to provide training to young recruits of the CPI (M). A jungle area in Chhattisgarh and another in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli were shortlisted for this training. It has also been suggested that the young recruits be trained for urban combat and insurgency.

The letter has been addressed to comrade Anand by comrade Prakash alias Ritupam Goswami of Assam who is still wanted in this case, according to sources.

Agencies suspect that Anand is none other than Katakam Sudarshan who has been heading the eastern regional bureau that looks after party's activities in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam.

Intelligence agencies and Pune police are now probing further links and looking for more members associated with the recently formed Urban United Front.

The Pune police recently raided the residence of several activists across eight cities in six states and made five arrests. However, all of them have been ordered to be under house arrest by the apex court.

The arrests on Tuesday took place after police conducted multiple raids across five states in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand as part of the probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon Bhima village following an event held in Pune in 2017.

The raids began early on Tuesday and were conducted at Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Delhi and Thane. All the accused have been booked under sections 153 A, 505(1) B, 117, 120 B, 13, 16, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 and UPA.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Pune police to keep the five accused activists under house arrest till September 5. These activists are under police scanner for having links with Maoists and also being allegedly involved in triggering violence at Elgaar Parishad, an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in Pune that took place in January this year.