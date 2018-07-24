हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra bandh

Maratha outfit calls for 'peaceful' bandh over quota demand on Wednesday; schools, colleges to remain open

Maratha outfits have called for a bandh in the state on Tuesday, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district.

ANI photo

MUMBAI: Amid ongoing protests in Maharashtra over Maratha Reservation, Maratha Kranti Samaj on Tuesday called for a 'peaceful' bandh on Wednesday. The bandh will be observed in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad, however, no schools and colleges will be included in it.

"We will observe a peaceful bandh tomorrow. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad to be bandh tomorrow. Schools and colleges will not be included in this bandh as we do not intend to trouble anyone," Maratha Kranti Samaj told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said, "Maratha reservation has been delayed. How the court will react to it must be kept mind. Shiv Sena supports Maratha reservation. People who promised reservation to solve the issue should come forward."

Maratha outfits have called for a bandh in the state on Tuesday, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district.

A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state on Tuesday and that they would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologises to the community.

On Monday, a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had on Monday demanded an apology from Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where the chief minister was earlier scheduled to perform puja at a temple on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The outfit, which led the 'jal samadhi' protest in which Shinde died, is leading the agitation seeking reservation for the community in government jobs and education.

Shinde's death had triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of Maharashtra, with opposition leaders seeking to put the onus on the BJP-led government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

