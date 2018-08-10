Maratha reservation protest violence: Day after 194 arrested, court grants bail to 21

A day after 194 people were arrested by Pune police in connection with Maratha reservation protest violence, at least 21 of them were granted bail on Friday with a surety bond of Rs 15,000. Of the rest, 50 people were sent to police custody for two days, 8 people for 1 day and 113 people were sent to the magisterial custody.

A total of 192 people were produced before the Pune Sessions Court on Friday.

The people were detained for provoking violence during the state-wide protests organised by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for Maratha Reservation on Thursday in Maharashtra. Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting by protesters in Chandni Chowk.

Maratha Kranti Morcha and other Maratha groups have been protesting across Maharashtra over the demand for reservation for the community in government jobs and education. They had called a state-wide bandh on Thursday, however, said that the protest would be held in a peaceful manner.

Parts of Maharashtra, especially Koparkhairane and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late in July.

In another incident, some miscreants went on a rampage after the conveners of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) submitted a memorandum of demands to District Collector Naval Kishor Ram. They damaged the main gate of the administrative building at the collector's office, broke the security cabin's glass and some bulbs.

According to the police, the miscreants did not leave the building premises till late evening and were detained after a mild lathicharge.

"While 83 people were arrested in connection with the Chandani Chowk stone-pelting incident, 81 others, including five women, were arrested for the vandalism at the collector's office. Besides, 21 others were arrested for sporadic incidents," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivaji Bodkhe.

He added that those arrested were "outside elements", who had sneaked into the agitation and resorted to violence.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.