Maratha reservation stir: Section 144 imposed in Chakan after protests turn violent

Mumbai: A number of members from the Maratha community reportedly resorted to rampant violence in Pune Rural on Monday, leading to Section 144 being imposed in Chakan.

Members of the community gathered to demand reservation in government jobs and in the education sector. They joined many across the state of Maharashtra who have been demanding the same for well over a week now. And just like protests elsewhere have turned violent, Monday too saw Pune Rural witnessing scenes of anarchy. News agency ANI reported that protestors burnt tires, broke buses and eventually blocked main as well as arterial roads during the stir.

Many of the protestors also decided to create a blockade on major roads by having a sit-down dharna.

Pune: Earlier visuals of protests over #MarathaReservation from Chakan area where Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed due to the protests. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vDq2q9I1tA — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

Security personnel were present but it has been learnt that they restrained themselves from taking strong measures to control the situation. Section 144 - which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area - was consequently imposed.

State-wide protests across Maharashtra have taken a massive toll on daily life of people. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism have been common with police personnel resorting to lathi charge in some places. Hundreds have been injured in a stir which refuses to die down.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray urged the Maratha community to maintain law and order and to keep calm. He also said Sena MLAs would meet CM Devendra Fadnavis to find a permanent solution to the demands being put forth. (Read full report here)

People from the Maratha community have been demanding reservation in government jobs and in the education sector. An influential community, they form around 30 per cent of the state's population and want 16 per cent reservation.