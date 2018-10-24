Marathon meet of RSS, BJP and UP government focuses on winning Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: The much-hyped coordination meeting between the Rashtriya Swayemsewak Sangh (RSS), the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government ended with the message that everyone present should pull up their socks for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The message came amidst admission by BJP chief Amit Shah that some big-ticket works are yet to be done, probably hinting at the construction of Ram Temple, scrapping of Article 370 and implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

Shah said that these pending tasks can be achieved once the BJP government returns to power at the Centre. "I guarantee continuity of BJP government for several years," he said amidst concerns raised by functionaries of the RSS and its off-shoots about issues like Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uniform Civil Code and the scrapping of Article 370.

However, senior RSS functionaries - including Dattatreya Hosabole and Dr Krishnagopal - came up with their sides of the claim that the Modi government has done good on many fronts.

The marathon six-hour long coordination meeting that began at around 10.30am at a water park in Chinhat area of the state capital primarily focused on discussions on the preparations with regards to Lok Sabha election 2019.

Senior RSS functionaries exhorted all to start the preparation for the elections next year.

Interestingly, the issue of bureaucratic dominance in the state government also came up - though indirectly. Replying to the concern, Shah and other senior functionaries said that the work culture has changed to a great extent but that a complete change would require more time.