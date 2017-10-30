New bride accidentally kills 13 in-laws while trying to poison husband

ISLAMABAD: A woman, forced to marry against her will, accidentally killed 13 in-laws while trying to poison her new husband.

The incident came into light when 13 members of a family died under mysterious circumstances while 28 others fell ill in Pakistan's Punjab province. Nearly 14 people are still battling for their lives in a hospital.

Upon preliminary investigations, it was found that the family fell sick after consuming an intoxicated beverage – made out of poisoned milk.

About a month ago, Asiya Bibi was forcibly married off to Amjad from Daulat Pur area in Muzaffargarh, said the police. Unhappy, she came back to parents' home, but was forced to go back to her husband's home soon after.

Angry over the developments, Asiya decided to kill her husband.

She poisoned the milk and gave it to her husband. However, due to some reason, Amjad did not drink the poisoned beverage.

The milk later was used to make 'lassi', which was consumed by several members of the family.

Asiya has confessed to poisoning milk, said the police.

The police registered a case against the woman and were looking for her alleged paramour, suspecting he may also have a hand in the murder.