Massive agitation in PoK against political, military leadership of Pakistan; locals say 'don't send terrorists here'

Hajira: Locals in Pakistan occupied Kashmir have launched a massive agitation against political and military leadership of Pakistan, for trying to convert PoK into a terror factory by creating terror camps.

Residents of Hajira in PoK are demanding freedom from Pakistan and have accused the civilian leadership of Pakistan and Army of nurturing terrorism in their territory by giving safe havens to them.

Pressure on Pakistan has been building up but civilian leadership in Islamabad is indifferent and continues to support and oil terror machinery in PoK.

The protests are likely to intensify in the coming days as according to reports there are estimated 50 terrorist training camps still operating in the region, most of these camps belong to banned outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba , Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and even ISIS.

These camps are backed and aided by Pakistan military and Inter Service intelligence.

Meanwhile, the international community has accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists and most of the terror groups are located in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"We urge Pakistan Army and Prime Minister with folded hands to not to send terrorists here. People of all religions co-exist here in this land of peace. Bomb blasts are taking place inside religious places, mosques, places where Hindus and Shias worship," said Liaqat Hayat Khan, senior leader JKNAP.

"Such is a scenario that whoever resists forces of terrorism becomes a victim himself, they are either abducted or killed. People from Mirpur to Hajira are being abducted, they are missing, they label and frame people as anti nationals. I must say this is a land of Kashmir, if there is any infidel here, they are Pakistanis. All acts of terrorism in Pakistan are perpetrated by B team of Pakistanarmy" says a local resident.

Recently, on June 26 US Department of State designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as (AKA) Syed Salahuddin, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (EO) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy or economy of the United States.