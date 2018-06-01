हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

Massive disaster averted after SpiceJet's Ahmedabad-Bangkok suffers tyre burst

All passengers and then crew members were deplaned after takeoff was aborted.

Massive disaster averted after SpiceJet&#039;s Ahmedabad-Bangkok suffers tyre burst
PTI File photo

Ahmedabad: A SpiceJet plane narrowly escaped what could have been a big accident when a tyre of the aircraft burst during takeoff at the Ahmedabad airport.

SpiceJet flight SG-85 to Bangkok was about to takeoff when one of its tyres burst, forcing the pilot to return to the parking bay. It is learnt that emergency personnel were immediately deployed to ensure that all passengers and then crew members were safely deplaned. The incident also led to four flights being reportedly diverted and a departure of few more being pushed back.

At the time of filing this report, the airline had issued no statement on the cause of the tyre burst but it has been learnt that investigations from appropriate authorities are underway.

 

Tags:
SpiceJetSpicejet planeFlights to Bangkok

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close