हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taj Mahal

Massive dust storm hits Agra, tourists at Taj Mahal dash to take cover

The dust storm began in the early evening hours and reduced on-road visibility leading to motorists slowing down and pedestrians taking shelter in buildings and under trees. 

Massive dust storm hits Agra, tourists at Taj Mahal dash to take cover
Photo courtesy: ANI

A massive dust storm spread across Agra on Wednesday evening forcing locals and tourists to dash for cover.

The dust storm began in the early evening hours and reduced on-road visibility leading to motorists slowing down and pedestrians taking shelter in buildings and under trees. Local reports suggest that tourists at the Taj Mahal were mostly caught unawares and had to rush for cover.

Several areas in north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi have witnessed dust storms and/or slight rainfall in the last few evenings. In an advisory, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that thunderstorms with gusty winds are 'very likely' in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Wednesday. It also said a similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states, except Mizoram.

Tags:
Taj MahalStormThundershowersDust stormIMDToofan
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi may announce Ayushman Bharat scheme on August 15

Must Watch