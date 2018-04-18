Massive fire engulfs 40 houses in village near Shimla

A massive fire broke out in Kaishani village near Shimla in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting at least 40 houses in the area, news agency ANI reported.

The fire reportedly broke out at a time when occupants inside the houses were asleep. Local authorities rushed fire tenders to the spot and the flames were doused after several hours. While no casualties have been reported so far, the cause of the fire is being investigated. Those displaced have reportedly moved to a different location to provide them with relief.

This is the second major incident of fire in areas around Shimla in two days. On Tuesday, a two-storied residential building caught fire and was completely destroyed before fire department officials could douse the flames.

Incidents of fire see a rise during pre and peak summer months. Himachal Pradesh Fire Department has previously stated that it repeatedly conducts fire safety workshops across the state to help people and organisation be better prepared.