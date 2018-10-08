हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Massive fire engulfs building complex in Jodhpur

A significant side portion of the multi-storeyed complex was engulfed in flames with several fire tenders battling to bring the fire under control. 

Massive fire engulfs building complex in Jodhpur
Photo: ANI

A massive fire broke out in a building complex in Jodhpur's Shastri Nagar area on Monday evening. 

A significant side portion of the multi-storeyed complex was engulfed in flames with several fire tenders battling to bring the fire under control. It is not yet known if there are any persons inside the building but it has been learnt that rescue operations are being mounted.

News agency ANI reported that fire fighters reached the spot immediately after the fire was noticed but that the blaze quickly increased in intensity.

(This is a developing news report and would be updated as and when more details are available)

