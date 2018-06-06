हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
London hotel fire

Massive fire engulfs London's Mandarin Oriental hotel, over 100 firefighters rushed

A massive blaze has engulfed the 12-storey Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London`s Knightsbridge area. Fifteen fire tenders and nearly 100 firefighters had rushed to the scene, the authorities said on Wednesday.

London: A massive blaze has engulfed the 12-storey Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London`s Knightsbridge area. Fifteen fire tenders and nearly 100 firefighters had rushed to the scene, the authorities said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The fire came as the city commemorated the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which had claimed 72 lives.

