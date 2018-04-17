Massive fire in Delhi's Uttam Nagar claims two lives

New Delhi: A massive blaze broke out in a crockery-manufacturing factory in Uttam Nagar here on Monday night that left at least two persons dead.

The fire reportedly broke out in the factory at around 11 PM and soon engulfed the entire building. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze was brought under control after several hours. Two people - 35-year-old Satyendra and 29-year-old Arvind - lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Both were workers in the factory and were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. While the cause of fire and extent of damage is still being ascertained, emergency workers also began carrying out relief work to ensure no other casualty.

Commercial buildings and factories in the city are, by law, bound to ensure strict fire safety measures are in place. Equipment to bring fire under control must be placed within easy access while exit routes must be unobstructed and clearly marked. However, adherence to these rules are reportedly minimum as most buildings in the city are found to be shockingly ill-equipped to deal with emergency situations.