Massive infighting in Hizbul Mujahideen - Now, terrorists are planning murder of their own team members

Now, it's pretty clear that a massive infighting is going on within the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 15:58
Reportedly, Sabzar Bhat was gunned down Indian Army after a tip-off about his location to police officials by his own team members - Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

A new video has been released by three terrorists claiming that Sabzar Bhat was gunned down by security forces after they gave information about Sabzar's location.

The three terrorists claim that whoever will oppose terrorist Zakir Musa will face the same fate as that of Sabzar Bhat.

Sabzar Bhat was killed along with his associate in the encounter in Soimoh area of Tral in Pulwama district.

WATCH this detailed report:-

TAGS

Hizbul Mujahideensabzar bhatZakir MusaterrroristsIslamJihadTerrorismSharia law

