close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Massive violence after Dera chief's conviction, Dera supporters go on rampage: In Pics

Violence erupted in several towns of five states including Punjab and Haryana soon after a CBI special court on Friday held controversial godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of the rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples in 2002.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 23:56
Massive violence after Dera chief&#039;s conviction, Dera supporters go on rampage: In Pics
Pic Courtesy: PTI, IANS, Reuters

Chandigarh: Violence erupted in several towns of five states including Punjab and Haryana soon after a CBI special court on Friday held controversial godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of the rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples in 2002.

The agitated miscreants damaged several private and government properties including railways stations in Delhi and Punjab, government offices and set ablaze hundreds of vehicles on fire. 

The locals equipped with traditional weapons destroyed everything that came into their sight.

Here, we take a look at some of the pics that show the amount of destruction caused by Dera supporters: 

Ram Rahim convicted

Ram Rahim convicted

Ram Rahim convicted

Ram Rahim convicted

Ram Rahim convicted

Dera Sacha Sauda

Panchkula

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Ram Rahim convict

Section 144

Khattar

Ram Rahim

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaRam RahimPanchkulaSiraAmbalaGurmeet Ram RahimRam Rahim verdictDelhi

From Zee News

Ram Rahim supporters on rampage, 28 killed after court convicts Dera chief in rape case
HaryanaPunjabIndia

Ram Rahim supporters on rampage, 28 killed after court conv...

Centre asks Haryana govt to ensure security of judge who convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape case
India

Centre asks Haryana govt to ensure security of judge who co...

World&#039;s oldest Italian wine found
Discoveries

World's oldest Italian wine found

SSC CGL Tier I exam 2017: Answer key to be released on September 18
Education

SSC CGL Tier I exam 2017: Answer key to be released on Sept...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case verdict: Haryana CM admits lapses in handling situation
HaryanaAfrica

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case verdict: Haryana CM admits lap...

West Bengal

GJM to attend all party meet on Aug 29, raise Gorkhaland de...

Bihar flood: Death toll reaches 418; 1.67 cr affected in 19 districts
Bihar

Bihar flood: Death toll reaches 418; 1.67 cr affected in 19...

Vodafone, itel offer cashback scheme on feature phones
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone, itel offer cashback scheme on feature phones

Disaster&#039; looms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas
AmericasWorld

Disaster' looms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

DNA Edit: Sovereignty and I

Trespassers to be prosecuted

Can robotics help revolutionise India’s defence sector?

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India