Massive violence after Dera chief's conviction, Dera supporters go on rampage: In Pics

Chandigarh: Violence erupted in several towns of five states including Punjab and Haryana soon after a CBI special court on Friday held controversial godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of the rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples in 2002.

The agitated miscreants damaged several private and government properties including railways stations in Delhi and Punjab, government offices and set ablaze hundreds of vehicles on fire.

The locals equipped with traditional weapons destroyed everything that came into their sight.

Here, we take a look at some of the pics that show the amount of destruction caused by Dera supporters: