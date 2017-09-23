Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled disciple

Mathura: Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 20 years in prison, another self-styled godman has been arrested on charges of raping a physically disabled disciple at his ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

As per the reports of ANI, the victim hailed from West Bengal and was living at his ashram in Barsana district for several months.

The victim alleged that the accused raped her repeatedly and threw her out of the ashram, when she got pregnant.

The victim then returned home and lodged a complaint with the police there.

A team of West Bengal police, accompanied by the local cops, reached the ashram on Thursday night and arrested the self-styled godman.

Talking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Mathura, Aditya Kumar Shukla said,"We are taking the "baba" to Bengal, as that's where the complaint was lodged."

The accused, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the victim wanted to oust him from the ashram and hence had implicated him in a false case.

"I didn't do anything, I don't even know the girl. One day a couple left their daughter with me asking me to take care of her," the accused told ANI.

He also claimed that the family members of the woman had visited his ashram last year and left the victim there, asking him to take care of her.

(With inputs from ANI)