Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth given ceremonial welcome, visits Rajghat

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was given a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Saturday at the start of his three-day state visit.

Prime Minister Jugnauth was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forecourt of the official presidential residence.

Thereafter, he inspected a tri-services guard of honour and then proceeded to the tented receptorium where he was introduced to members of the Prime Minister Modi's cabinet and other dignitaries. He also introduced Prime Minister Modi to his delegation.

Speaking to the media after the ceremonial reception, Prime Minister Jugnauth said, "Firstly, let me thank PM Narendra Modi for the invitation extended to me. Our forefathers came from India and it is always natural blood relation that existed between two countries and we are taking this special relation to make further special."

He added, "I must say that the meetings we had earlier and am sure on today's occasion also will take this relation to new heights and am looking to cementing on that continued form of relationship."

Prime Minister Jugnauth later visited Rajghat with his delegation to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, at his memorial.

The two prime ministers' will be holding delegation-level talks and some bilateral agreements are expected to be exchanged after the meeting.

The two leaders will also make a joint statement to the media.

Jugnauth will meet Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. He will also call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari in the evening.

Jugnauth held discussions with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday.

This is Jugnauth's first visit abroad as Prime Minister after assuming office early this year.

Modi had visited the island nation in March 2015, as chief guest at the Mauritian National Day celebrations.

During his visit, Mr Modi had commissioned the OPV Barracuda, built by an Indian shipyard and financed by India, into the Mauritian Coast Guard.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said Jugnauth's visit is part of India's continuing engagement with the Mauritius at the highest level and reflects special ties between the two countries.

The Indian Ocean island nation is the largest source of foreign direct investment into India with a cumulative inflow that has touched 111 billion dollars. Mauritius accounts for 30 per cent of foreign direct investment inflows into India. Over 100 Indian companies are doing business in Mauritius. (ANI)