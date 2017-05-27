Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth meets President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday met President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Earlier, the Mauritius Prime Minister met Vice President Hamid Ansari and Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Earlier in the day, Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment. Swaraj said there was scope to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas.

India and Mauritius today signed four agreements after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart.

Both the countries agreed to cooperate in stepping up vigil against conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean.

The conclusion of the bilateral Maritime Security Agreement will strengthen our mutual cooperation and capacities, said Prime Minister Modi.

India also agreed to provide a Line of Credit of USD 500 million to Mauritius for various projects.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also thanked India for its assistance in the field of education, training and research while describing India as closest strategic partner.

In the morning, the Mauritius Prime Minister was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He is on a three-day state visit to India. This is Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early this year.