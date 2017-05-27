close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth meets President Pranab Mukherjee

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday met President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 20:40
Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth meets President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday met President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Earlier, the Mauritius Prime Minister met Vice President Hamid Ansari and Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Earlier in the day, Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment. Swaraj said there was scope to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas.

India and Mauritius today signed four agreements after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart.

Both the countries agreed to cooperate in stepping up vigil against conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean.

The conclusion of the bilateral Maritime Security Agreement will strengthen our mutual cooperation and capacities, said Prime Minister Modi.

India also agreed to provide a Line of Credit of USD 500 million to Mauritius for various projects.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also thanked India for its assistance in the field of education, training and research while describing India as closest strategic partner.

In the morning, the Mauritius Prime Minister was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He is on a three-day state visit to India. This is Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early this year. 

TAGS

MauritiusPravind Kumar JugnauthPranab MukherjeeIndiaRashtrapati BhavanSushma Swaraj

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Rejection in love prompted Sabzar Bhat become a Hizbul terrorist – Complete details inside
Jammu and Kashmir

Rejection in love prompted Sabzar Bhat become a Hizbul terr...

CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is likely to be announced tomorrow on May 28
Education

CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII...

Never &#039;promised no-holds-barred Hackathon&#039;, says EC, rejects AAP&#039;s demand to change EVM&#039;s motherboard
Delhi

Never 'promised no-holds-barred Hackathon', says...

Kerala CM writes to Modi, urges repeal of cattle slaughter...
Kerala

Kerala CM writes to Modi, urges repeal of cattle slaughter...

Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sarahanpur; blames UP govt for caste violence
India

Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sara...

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...
World

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video