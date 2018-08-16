Maut se than gayi: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote about tryst with death

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last on Thursday evening, is remembered as a statesman, a political stalwart and revered poet. While many of his poems were incorporated as songs, with one featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of his poems – Maut Se Than Gayi – touched many chords.

Here’s the poetry:

ठन गई!

मौत से ठन गई!

जूझने का मेरा इरादा न था,

मोड़ पर मिलेंगे इसका वादा न था,

रास्ता रोक कर वह खड़ी हो गई,

यूं लगा जिंदगी से बड़ी हो गई।

मौत की उमर क्या है? दो पल भी नहीं,

जिंदगी सिलसिला, आज कल की नहीं।

मैं जी भर जिया, मैं मन से मरूं,

लौटकर आऊंगा, कूच से क्यों डरूं?

तू दबे पांव, चोरी-छिपे से न आ,

सामने वार कर फिर मुझे आजमा।

मौत से बेखबर, जिंदगी का सफ़र,

शाम हर सुरमई, रात बंसी का स्वर।

बात ऐसी नहीं कि कोई ग़म ही नहीं,

दर्द अपने-पराए कुछ कम भी नहीं।

प्यार इतना परायों से मुझको मिला,

न अपनों से बाक़ी हैं कोई गिला।

हर चुनौती से दो हाथ मैंने किए,

आंधियों में जलाए हैं बुझते दिए।

आज झकझोरता तेज़ तूफ़ान है,

नाव भंवरों की बांहों में मेहमान है।

पार पाने का क़ायम मगर हौसला,

देख तेवर तूफ़ां का, तेवरी तन गई।

मौत से ठन गई।

Vajpayee had once even said, "My poetry is a declaration of war, not an exordium to defeat. It is not the defeated soldier's drumbeat of despair, but the fighting warrior's will to win. It is not the de-spirited voice of dejection but the stirring shout of victory."

Some of the poems written by him were sung by the likes of Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Vajpayee breathed his last at 5.05 pm on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after prolonged illness. He was admitted to the hospital on June 11.