May God give him better sense: BJP Minister hits back at Rahul Gandhi for mocking Narendra Modi

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hit back at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan said "May God give him better sense. (Bhagwan unko sadbuddhi de). Someone who can call their PM nonsense is used to saying such things."

His comment comes after Rahul called the Goods and Service Tax the Gabbar Singh Tax and hit out at the PM for "ruining the economy of the entire country." "Congress GST= Genuine Simple Tax. Modi ji's GST= Gabbar Singh Tax =''ये कमाई मुझे दे दे"," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Rahul had also said that the GST that the Congress party had conceived was way different from what has been implemented by the Modi government. He also claimed that the suggestions by the Congress were not considered by the ruling government.

"Their GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have been unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen," Rahul had said.

Rahul also attacked Modi over demonetisation saying it acted as an "axe" that hit the country adversely. "Don't know what happened. On November 8, Modi ji says that 'these Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes, I did not like it, so from 12 at night, I am going to scrap it'. He hit the axe, and for the first 2-3 days he could not understand what happened," he said adding that Modi realised his mistake 5-6 days later.