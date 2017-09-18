close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Maya Kodnani was not present in Naroda Gam on day of riots: Amit Shah tells court

Shah claimed that from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM he was at the Civil Hospital and had met Kodnani there.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:14
Maya Kodnani was not present in Naroda Gam on day of riots: Amit Shah tells court
File photo

New Delhi: Defending Maya Kodnani in 2002 Naroda Gam riot case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, who appeared at Ahmedabad Sessions Court on Monday, as a defence witness, said that the former Gujarat minister was not present in Naroda Gam, on the day riots broke out. 

As per the reports of ANI, Shah claimed that from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM he was at the Civil Hospital and had met Kodnani there.

"I reached between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm. There was a lot of disturbance. Relatives of those who died were there and the post-mortem was underway," he said.

"I was surrounded by people when I left hospital between 11:00-11:15 AM. Maya Kodnani and I were taken to our respective cars in Police jeep," ANI further quoted Shah as saying. 

On a petition filed by Kodnani, special SIT judge P B Desai had summoned Shah last week to appear before the court on September 18. The court had said that it will not re-issue the summons in case Shah fails to present himself on a given date.

Kodnani, former Minister for Women and Child Welfare in the Narendra Modi government in the state, is a convict in the mass murder of 97 Muslims in Naroda Patiya, an area adjoining Naroda Gam where 11 people were killed on February 28, 2002.

What is Naroda Gam riot case? 

The massacre in Naroda Gam in Ahmedabad is one of the nine major 2002 communal riots cases which were investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Eleven persons belonging to the minority community were killed in Naroda Gam in the 2002 riots, during a bandh called to protest the Godhra train burning incident.

A total of 82 persons are facing trial in the case.

Earlier in 2012, Kodnani was convicted on similar charges and sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in Naroda Patiya massacre, where she was termed a 'kingpin'.

TAGS

Amit ShahNaroda Gam riot caseMaya KodnaniGujarat riotNarendra Modi

From Zee News

World

World Muhajir Congress holds rally in front of White House,...

Uttar Pradesh

Utter Pradesh: 4 held for making synthetic milk

World

Rex Tillerson meets Russian Foreign Minister, discusses Syr...

Tamil Nadu

Former CEC Krishnamurthy pitches for state-funding of polls

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant sea snail can get rid of threat
Environment

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant...

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls
WorldAsia

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Legislative Council
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Le...

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Military
World

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Mil...

World

China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Schooling India for success: DNA examines Ministry of Human Resource Development

DNA Edit | Petrol bomb: Union Minister KJ Alphons’ statement is economically shortsighted

Telcos, e-tailers up against the privacy judgement wall

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl