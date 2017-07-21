A day after resignation, Mayawati calls for BSP meet on Sunday​

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called for an meeting of MPs, MLAs and other party leaders on July 23 in Delhi.

Yesterday, the BSP maestro presented a handwritten resignation note to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

She had initially presented a three-page resignation on Tuesday. However, the resignation was not accepted as it was not in the required format. Staging a walkout from the upper house, Mayawati alleged that she was not being allowed to speak on Dalits atrocities. During her 2-minute speech to highlight the frequent attacks on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, was interrupted several times.

Critics are viewing her move to walk out of Rajya Sabha over Dalit issue as an effort to win back her voter base. The party's been out of power since two consecutive terms.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav supported her move, further offering to field her in elections from Bihar.

(With ANI inputs)