Mayawati

Mayawati sacks BSP's national coordinator, directs members to not comment on possible alliances

With speculation and rumours aplenty about opposition alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year, Mayawati has issued a strong message to BSP members and has asked them to not comment on possible tie-ups till an official announcement is made.

PTI File photo

New Delhi: With speculation and rumours aplenty about opposition alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year, Mayawati has issued a strong message to BSP members and has asked them to not comment on possible tie-ups till an official announcement is made. She even sacked Jai Prakash Singh - the party's national coordinator - for 'making personal remarks against leadership of rival parties.'

Jai Prakash Singh had said that Congress' Rahul Gandhi cannot be PM of the country 'because his mother is a foreigner.' He had also reportedly said that it was time for Mayawati to become the PM.

 

 

BSP is expected to play a key role in how the opposition fares in the crucial elections next year and has been at the forefront in attacking the BJP government at the centre. The party also aligned with nemesis Samajwadi Party (SP) for UP bypolls earlier this year - a decision that bore fruits. And while the party has also been in talks with Congress with an eye on 2019 elections, no formal decision has yet been made. "In Uttar Pradesh & in other states as well, until an alliance with a party is announced, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party should refrain from speaking anything about alliance at any level," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Members should leave these matters to the party high command."

Last month, sources told Zee News that BSP, SP and Congress have finalised seat-sharing formula for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state and that BSP and SP will contest on 30 seats each. "Our alliance with BSP will continue, in 2019 even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated," SP's Akhilesh Yadav had said. But recent weeks have seen simmering differences crop up between BSP and Congress.

Little wonder then that for now, Maywati would rather want BSP members to not add fuel to the speculative fire at a time when she is possibly considering the best way forward.

