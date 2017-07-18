Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha, says not being allowed to speak on Dalit atrocities

New Delhi: Upset with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien for asking her to restrict her impromptu speech on anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said she will quit from the Upper House.

"I will resign from Rajya Sabha today," Mayawati said, while walking out of the Upper House.

Mayawati's reaction came after Kurien asked her to wrap up her speech as she had exceeded the three minutes given to her to make her submission.

Visibly anguished Mayawati argued with Kurien saying how can she be prevented from raising the issue about her 'samaj' (community) and the Dalits. "I have not finished. You cannot do this."

"I have no moral right to be in the House if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities being committed against Dalits," she said.

After walking out of the House, the BSP supremo briefed the media. She said: "I have come to this House to be the voice of the Dalits and backwards -- to raise their issues. But when I am not allowed to speak then why should I stay here."

"That's why I have decided to resign as a Rajya Sabha member today (Tuesday)," Mayawati added.

Kurien said she can only call for a discussion after giving a notice under rule 267 that seeks adjournment of proceedings to take up an issue and not make a speech to initiate a discussion.

A discussion can begin only after the Chair, on the advise of the government, accepts the notice and agrees for a discussion.

Kurien rose from his seat in an attempt to calm her down but Mayawati refused to agree saying she has no right to be in the House if she cannot protect the rights of her community.