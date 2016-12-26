Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar under Income Tax scanner over benami properties
New Delhi: In a blow to BSP supremo Mayawati ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Income Tax department has issued a notice her brother Anand Kumar in connection with benami properties.
Reportedly, the Income Tax (IT) officials are probing an alleged nexus between Anand Kumar and real estate players.
The IT department has sent notices to several builders as well in this regard.
Noteworthy, the development came a day after PM Narendra Modi vowed to carry forward the war against corruption and black money post demonetisation.
In a big statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties.
He made this statement in his last monthly address this year in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong