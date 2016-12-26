close
Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar under Income Tax scanner over benami properties

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 17:09
New Delhi: In a blow to BSP supremo Mayawati ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Income Tax department has issued a notice her brother Anand Kumar in connection with benami properties.

Reportedly, the Income Tax (IT) officials are probing an alleged nexus between Anand Kumar and real estate players.

The IT department has sent notices to several builders as well in this regard.

Noteworthy, the development came a day after PM Narendra Modi vowed to carry forward the war against corruption and black money post demonetisation.

In a big statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties.

He made this statement in his last monthly address this year in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 17:09

