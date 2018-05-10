MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Results 2018: Toppers' list for Science and Commerce streams

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 12 (HSSLC) results 2018 for Science, Commerce and Vocational fields. And along with it, the board has also released a detailed analysis of results and toppers' list from Science and Commerce streams.

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 Science Toppers 2018:

1. Rishav Das (E,Ae,Ph,Ch,CAP,M): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 480)

2. Yash Agarwal (E,M,Ph,Ch,CAP): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 474)

3. Anuj Kundu (E,Bio,Ph,Ch,M,Ae): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 466)

3. Sanjib Kumar Bezbaruah (E,M,Ph,Ch,Bio): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 466)

4. Mayuri Roy (E,M,Ph,Ch,Bio): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 452)

5. Dipjoy Gupta (M,Ph,Ch,Bio,Ae): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 447)

6. Nishtha Barman Hajong (E,Ae,M,Ch,Bio,Ph): Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura (Marks: 443)

7. Shahid Afridi Khan (E,Bio,Ph,Ch,M): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 440)

8. Sayan Deb (E,CAP,Ph,Ch,M): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 437)

8. Meenakshi Kharel (E,Ph,Ch,Bio): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 437)

9. Skhemkupar Lyngdoh (E,Bio,Ph,Ch,M,K): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 433)

10. Rishaun Laurel Kharsahnoh (E,K,M,Ch,Bio,Ph): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 432)

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2018:

1. Chongdeinem Guite (E,Ec,CAP,Ae,Bs): St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School. Shillong (Marks: 443)

2. Yomiki Darryl Nongkynrih (K,CAP,Ac,Bs,Ec): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 436)

3. Uttam Sharma (En,Ec,Ac,Bs): B. B. S. College. Shillong (marks: 434)

4. Pooja Agarwal (E,CAP,Ec,Ac,Bs,Ae): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 432)

5. Kamal Joshi (E,CAP,Ec,Bs): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 427)

5. Ronak Agarwal (E,CAP,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 427)

6. Lynnette Caris Myrthong (E,Ae,En,Ac,Bs,Ec): Christian Academy Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 425)

7. Aldona Mary Nongsiej (E,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 424)

8. Nima Dolma (E,Ae,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School. Shillong (Marks: 423)

9. Luciana Kharsyntiew (E,K,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (Marks: 417)

10. Avinash Singh (CAP,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong (marks: 416)

10. Abhinav Paul (Ae,Ec,Ac,Bs): St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School. Shillong (Marks: 416)

The results can availed at official websites:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

results.shiksha

meghalayaonline.in

results.net/meghalaya

indiaresults.com

knowyourresult.com

school.gradeup.co

examresults.net/meghalaya

Candidates can also check their MBOSE Class 12 results via SMS:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya HSSLC exams were held from 6 March to 29 March. The practical exams took place from 14 February to 22 February.

Steps to check MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 exams results 2018:

1: Visit official website Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE (Websites mentioned above)

2: Click on your link of either Science, Commerce and Vocational stream (As applicable).

3: Now, enter roll number

4. Download your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2018 and save it for future reference

The board is yet to announce the results for Arts stream.

