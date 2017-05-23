MBOSE Tura HSSLC Class 12th Result 2017 DECLARED; Check mbose.in & megresults.nic.in for MBOSE HSSLC 12th XII Arts results 2017

close
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), MBOSE Tura, HSSLC Results 2017, MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017, MBOSE 12th Results 2017, MBOSE Class 12th Results 2017, Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2017 announced Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Arts) Class 12 Examination Results 2017 on Tuesday, May 23.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 10:40
Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), MBOSE Tura, HSSLC Results 2017, MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017, MBOSE 12th Results 2017, MBOSE Class 12th Results 2017, Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2017 announced Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Arts) Class 12 Examination Results 2017 on Tuesday, May 23.

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Results 2017, Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2017, Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2017, MBOSE Class 12th Exam Result 2017, Meghalaya Board Results 2017, Meghalaya Board Exam Result 2017, Tura Result 2017, was declared on MBOSE Board's official websites:  megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2017, MBOSE 12th Arts Results 2017, MBOSE Class 12th Arts Results 2017, Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2017, Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2017 was declared at 10 am.

MBOSE HSSLC exam 2017 were held from 3-29 March, 2017.

How to check Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2016:

- Visit the website mbose.in.

- Click on 'Class XII 2017 Results'.

- Select stream.

- Enter your roll number, name and other credentials.

- Click 'submit'.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Take a print out for future reference.

The HSSLC results can also be availed through SMS on Mobile Phones

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)

<MBOSE12A>space<Roll Number> to 5676750
<MBOSE12A>space<Roll Number> to 56263
<MG12A>space<Roll Number> to 52070

MBOSE Class 12th Art Result 2017

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education first started in 1973, headquarters at Tura, to conduct examination, frame syllabus and evaluation and certification of SSLC Examination for the first time in 1974. Higher secondary section was then called as PU (Pre-University) and its examination process was handled by NEHU-North East Hills University, head office at Shillong.

But after 1996, when the University (NEHU) discontinued the Pre-University Course, it was taken over by the Board, since then all the financial matters, relating with SSLC and HSSLC branch were being dealt by the Board itself. Due to the increasing number of students per year, the work load is also increased.

After 1996, the board is handling all the academic matters related with framing of syllabus for all the classes, including SSLC and HSSLC.

MBOSE class 12 results 2016:

4,32,843 students appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exam in 2015-16 session.

Girls passing percentage was 77 percent, % while the pass percentage of boys was 78 percent.

Zee Media wishes all the students best of luck.

