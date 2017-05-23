MBOSE Tura Meghalaya Board class 10th SSLC Results 2017 DECLARED; Check mbose.in & megresults.nic.in FOR SSLC Results 2017

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), MBOSE Tura, SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE 10th Results 2017, MBOSE Class 10th Results 2017, Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2017 was declared on Tuesday, May 23.

How to check MBOSE Class 10th Results 2017, Meghalaya SSLC Result 2017:

- Visit the website mbose.in.

- Click on 'Class XII 2017 Results'.

- Select stream.

- Enter your roll number, name and other credentials.

- Click 'submit'.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Take a print out for future reference.

The Meghalaya Board SSLC Results can also be availed through SMS on Mobile Phones

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

<MBOSE10>space<Roll No> send it to 56263

<MBOSE10>space<Roll No> send it to 5676750

MG10 <Roll No> send it to 52070

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education first started in 1973, headquarters at Tura, to conduct examination, frame syllabus and evaluation and certification of SSLC Examination for the first time in 1974. Higher secondary section was then called as PU (Pre-University) and its examination process was handled by NEHU-North East Hills University, head office at Shillong.

But after 1996, when the University (NEHU) discontinued the Pre-University Course, it was taken over by the Board, since then all the financial matters, relating with SSLC and HSSLC branch were being dealt by the Board itself. Due to the increasing number of students per year, the work load is also increased.

After 1996, the board is handling all the academic matters related with framing of syllabus for all the classes, including SSLC and HSSLC.

